Khelo India University Games: Pavithra sets pole-vault record; B'lore City University enters hockey finals

Pavithra Venkatesh of Periyar University set a new games record in women’s pole vault, scaling a height of 4.01m on the opening day of track and field competitions at the Khelo India University Games here on Saturday.

Pavithra’s mark was also a new All India Universities record, erasing her own previous mark of 4.00m, set earlier this year. There were record-breaking performances in both the men’s and women’s discus throw as well, with Abhinav (Lovely Professional) and Tanuja (Maharshi Dayanand) triumphing.

In men’s hockey, Bangalore City University entered the final following a 5-3 win on penalties over Savitribai Phule University. In the summit clash, it will take on Guru Nanak Dev University which overcame Punjabi University.