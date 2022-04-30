More Sports More Sports Khelo India University Games: Pavithra sets pole-vault record; B'lore City University enters hockey finals Bangalore City University entered men's hockey the final following a 5-3 win on penalties over Savitribai Phule University while Pavithra Venkatesh of Periyar University set a new games record in women’s pole vault, scaling a height of 4.01m. N. Sudarshan 30 April, 2022 21:28 IST Pavithra’s mark was also a new All India Universities record, erasing her own previous mark of 4.00m, set earlier this year. - THE HINDU N. Sudarshan 30 April, 2022 21:28 IST Pavithra Venkatesh of Periyar University set a new games record in women’s pole vault, scaling a height of 4.01m on the opening day of track and field competitions at the Khelo India University Games here on Saturday.Pavithra’s mark was also a new All India Universities record, erasing her own previous mark of 4.00m, set earlier this year. There were record-breaking performances in both the men’s and women’s discus throw as well, with Abhinav (Lovely Professional) and Tanuja (Maharshi Dayanand) triumphing.RELATED | Khelo India University Games: We need more job opportunities for female basketball players, says Ishwarya In men’s hockey, Bangalore City University entered the final following a 5-3 win on penalties over Savitribai Phule University. In the summit clash, it will take on Guru Nanak Dev University which overcame Punjabi University.The results (winners all):Athletics:Men: 100m: A. Vignesh (Mangalore), 10.50s (NMR; Old: 10.68, G. Kathiravan, 2020); 1500m: Ankit Malik (Maharshi Dayanand) 3:53.45; Long jump: V. Sriram (SRM), 7.31m; Discus: Abhinav (Lovely Professional), 54.46m (NMR; Old: 50.47, Praveen Kumar Nehra, 2020).Women: 100m: Dutee Chand (KIIT) 11.68; 1500m: Radha Singh (Mangalore), 4:31.43; Pole Vault: Pavithra Venkatesh (Periyar) 4.01 (NMR; Old: 3.60m, Babita Patel, 2020) (New AIU record; Old: 4.00m, Pavithra, 2022); Discus: Tanuja (Maharshi Dayanand), 47.07m (NMR; Old: 46.64m, Seema, 2020).Hockey (semifinals) -- Men:Guru Nanak Dev 0 bt Punjabi University 0 [5-3 on penalties]; Bangalore City University 2 (Harish Mutagar 15, Vasant Kumar Gokavi 58) bt Savitribai Phule Pune 2 (Mayur Dhanawade 31, 54) [5-3 on penalties]. Read more stories on More Sports. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :