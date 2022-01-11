More Sports More Sports KIYG Haryana 2021 postponed due to COVID-19 surge Fresh dates of the Youth Games will be announced after reviewing the situation and finalising in consultation with the stakeholders. Team Sportstar New Delhi 11 January, 2022 20:47 IST Fresh dates of the KIYG Haryana 2021 will be announced soon. - Twitter/@KheloIndia Team Sportstar New Delhi 11 January, 2022 20:47 IST The Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) Haryana 2021 scheduled to be held between February 5 and 14 this year, stands postponed. The decision has been taken in view of the current COVID-19 pandemic situation.Fresh dates of the Youth Games will be announced after reviewing the situation and finalising in consultation with the stakeholders. Read more stories on More Sports. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :