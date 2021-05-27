Rijiju launches High Performance Coach Education Programme

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju formally launched a High Performance Coach Education Programme at the National Centre for Sports Coaching under the aegis of NSNIS Patiala on Thursday.

The course will run over six months and will have seven modules.

At least 250 top coaches of Sports Authority of India from its various National Center Of Excellence and training centres will form the core group of nurturing the best talent in the country. Each batch will have a limited capacity of 20 students only.

“A country of our size has to understand and harness its own potential. We go to smaller countries (for training) and we think foreign coaches have an edge over Indian coaches,” the minister said during the virtual launch in the presence of chief national badminton coach P. Gopichand and the Union Secretary (Sports) Ravi Mittal and Director-General SAI Sandip Pradhan.

“We cannot run around (to other countries) for a coach. Our long-term goal is putting India among the top 10 nations in the Olympics and it is not unrealistic,” he added.

“I think this kind of Higher Performance Programmes for coaches is the key towards achieving that.,” said Rijiju.

Gopichand agreed the programme would help in the emergence of Indian coaches. “By having only foreign coaches successively year after year in a sporting discipline, we are not doing justice to our system.”

“Our coaching system can have foreign coaches as consultants but the basic structure has to be led by Indians. It is important that we learn from (foreign coaches) when we don't have the expertise and we gradually become self reliant," he said.