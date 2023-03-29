More Sports

Kremlin vows to ‘defend the interests’ of its athletes 

The Kremlin on Wednesday said it would defend its athletes, a day after Olympic chiefs recommended they compete as individuals under a neutral flag with no links to the military.

AFP
29 March, 2023 15:49 IST
29 March, 2023 15:49 IST
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. | Photo Credit: VIA REUTERS

The Kremlin on Wednesday said it would defend its athletes, a day after Olympic chiefs recommended they compete as individuals under a neutral flag with no links to the military.

The Kremlin on Wednesday said it would defend its athletes, a day after Olympic chiefs recommended they compete as individuals under a neutral flag with no links to the military.

“We will defend the interests of our athletes in every way possible, and will continue contact with the IOC to protect (their) interests,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Tuesday recommended to sports federations and events organisers that Russian and Belarusian athletes return to competition “only” as individuals under a neutral flag.

Also Read
Spain Masters Super 300: Satwik-Chirag duo retires, Gayatri-Treesa pair out, Aakarshi through to second round

Among other IOC recommendations, athletes should not have “actively” supported the Ukraine offensive and should not be “contracted” to the military or national security agencies.

Russia’s Olympic Committee called the IOC criteria “unacceptable” and “discrimination on the basis of nationality”.

But the IOC is yet to decide on the potential participation of athletes with a Russian or Belarusian passport at the Paris Olympic Games next year, saying Tuesday a decision would be taken “at the appropriate time”.

Read more stories on More Sports.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

NBA: Curry’s Golden State Warriors beats LeBron’s Lakers on opening night

Ram Baboo - From waiting tables to race walk national record

What is pickleball - the phenomenon taking over New York

Slide shows

Daughters day 2021: Famous sports personalities and their daughters

Independence Day: Tracking 75 glorious moments in Indian sports, Part 2

Independence Day: Tracking 75 glorious moments in Indian sports, Part 1

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us