Lack of support at grassroot level only problem in our country, says IOA president P.T. Usha

P.T. Usha said that after being appointed as the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president, she faces problems that are twice as big as the ones she’s been handling as the president and co-founder of her athletics school, the Usha School of Athletics.

“After my retirement, I started school in Kerala. That’s a small one (school). We started in 2002. From when I started my school, a lot of hurdles have been there. Even now also. It’s increased.

“It’s the same with respect to the IOA. In the sense, IOA is a very, very, very big one (governing body). So, I have bigger problems now, that’s all,” she said at the announcement of the Little Millennium’s Kids Marathon to promote good health and prevention of child abuse.

Talking about the preparation for the Asian Games and the Olympics, she even remarked: “For one sport, there are so many associations. So, lot of issues are going on. And at the same time, we also have to get good results!”

Asked about her action plan as the IOA president to bring about a transformation, she said: “As P.T. Usha, I can say. But as the IOA president, it is not possible (to say anything) now. I’ve sat (in the office) for just two months. Lot of things are there. It’s like a mess only.

“So, I don’t want to say as the president. But as P.T. Usha, I can say that in our country the only issue is the lack of support at the grassroot level.”