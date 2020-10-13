Lakshya enters second round of Denmark Open

Fast-rising Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen made a successful return to competitive badminton, beating Christo Popov in straight games in the opening round of USD 750,000 Denmark Open which restarted the international calender after a coronavirus forced break of seven months.

The 19-year-old Indian, who had claimed five titles including two Super 100 tournaments last year, produced a clinical performance to outwit Popov 21-9 21-15 to reach the second round.

ALSO READ| Current world champions not to get direct entry for BWF Tour Finals

He will take on the winner of the match between Denmark’s Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus and Belgium’s Maxime Moreels.

Denmark Open Super 750 event is the only event happening this year with BWF forced to cancel multiple events and postpone the Asia leg and World Tour Final next year.

“I moved quite well, that was the key. In the second game he had a lead but I had made a few mistakes. I was able to cut down on them and find my rhythm,” Lakshya, who is currently ranked world no.27, was quoted as saying by Badminton World Federation (BWF).

“I’m very happy to be playing again after seven months and it felt very normal on the court.”