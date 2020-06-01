On this day: Liverpool wins Champions League, Ruiz shocks Joshua and Shaq retires

Liverpool's stunning campaign, that saw it miss out on the Premier League title by a mere point, bore fruit as the Reds won their sixth Champions League title on June 1 last year. Meanwhile, Roger Federer and Anthony Joshua both suffered notable defeats on the same day through the years.

Federer saw his hopes of a second successive title at the French Open dashed in 2010, while nine years later Joshua lost his heavyweight titles - and his perfect record - to Andy Ruiz Jr.

The date is also memorable for marking the end of Shaquille O'Neal's stellar NBA career.

Take a look back at some of the great sporting moments to happen on this day.

2019 - Liverpool downs Spurs for Champions League title

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool was crowned European champion for the sixth time as it stormed to a 2-0 win against Tottenham in Madrid, a Mohamed Salah penalty and a late Divock Origi strike proving the difference.

RELATED| Salah, Origi fire Liverpool to Champions League crown

It was a tale of redemption for Salah as he was off injured within 30 minutes of the 2018 Champions League final, but celebrating inside two minutes of this one.

Liverpool players celebrate during their 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League final on Saturday. - AP

It was a similar tale for Klopp too, who after six consecutive losses in major finals, finally got his hands on silverware once more.

2019 – Replacement Ruiz stuns AJ in New York

Ruiz was not even originally due to be in the opposite corner to Joshua in Madison Square Garden.

RELATED| Ruiz dethrones Joshua, Buster Douglas topples Tyson: Biggest heavyweight upsets

The challenger was called in as a replacement when Jarrell Miller was removed from the headline act - and he seized the unexpected opportunity by producing a stunning result that sent shockwaves through the boxing world.

Andy Ruiz Jr. celebrates beating Anthony Joshua in their fight at Madison Square Garden. - Reuters

Joshua had won 22 straight as a pro and came into the bout as the IBF, WBA and WBO champion. However, he was dropped and stopped by Ruiz, who climbed off the canvas in the third round to sensationally turn the fight around.

2011 – Shaq stops: NBA legend announces retirement

After a 19-year career that saw him score 28,596 points, O'Neal decided the time was right to retire. The man nicknamed 'The Big Diesel' had come to the end of the road.

RELATED| On this day: Shaq's rookie reward and Bannister's four-minute mile

Drafted by the Orlando Magic with the first overall pick in 1992, the center won three successive titles after moving to the Los Angeles Lakers, where he teamed up with Kobe Bryant.

One of the greatest of all time - Shaquille O'Neal playing for Los Angeles Lakers. - Getty Images

O'Neal - voted the league's MVP in 2000 - won a further championship after switching to the Miami Heat. There were also stints with the Phoenix Suns and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the latter stages before a final stop in Boston with the Celtics.

2010 – Federer's slam streak comes to an end

For a second successive year, Robin Soderling caused a huge upset at Roland Garros.

RELATED| How they aced it: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena, Djokovic

The Swede had sensationally knocked out Rafael Nadal in the fourth round in 2009, though he went on to lose in the final to Federer.

Robin Soderling's shock win saw Roger Federer's record of reaching 23 consecutive Grand Slam semifinals come to an end. - Reuters

However, 12 months on, he gained revenge in the French capital, ending the champion's reign with a 3-6, 6-3, 7-5, 6-4 win in their last-eight meeting.

With the loss, Federer saw his impressive run of reaching 23 consecutive Grand Slam semifinals come to an end.