Sportstar's all-time classics: 2008's Manchester magic in Moscow to Pawan's PKL 2019 daring

The coronavirus pandemic has forced cancellations and postponements of most big-ticket sports tournaments. If the lack of sporting action has left a void in your day, here's something to satiate that hunger — a pick of classic matches by our correspondents from the years gone by that you should revisit.

Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson holds the UEFA Champions League trophy as he returns to Manchester airport from Moscow after beating Chelsea on May 21. - AFP

Manchester United vs Chelsea, UEFA Champions League final on May 21, 2008

The first-ever all-English club UCL final at a packed Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow lived up to its billing, going down as one of the most memorable matches of the competition.

The Red Devils opened the scoring in the 26th minute after Cristiano Ronaldo towered over Michael Essien to reach for a loopy Wes Brown cross and headed the ball home. At the brink of half time, Frank Lampard made the most of a defensive error from United, which was gunning for its third title, and slotted the ball past goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar to pull the Blues back level.

With no goals in the second half, the match extended into extra-time where Chelsea, hoping for its first Champions League crown, was down to 10 men four minutes from the end, when Didier Drogba was shown a red card for slapping Nemanja Vidic.

With the added time not enough to establish the difference between the sides, the whistle was blown for the penalty shoot-out.

READ | Zanetti hopes 'asset' Lautaro Martinez has long Inter career

Carlos Tevez and Michael Ballack converted from the spot for United and Chelsea, respectively, to get the shoot-out up and running. Michael Carrick and Juliano Belletti also scored. United committed the first error; Petr Cech dived to his right to disallow Ronaldo. Advantage Chelsea.

Lampard, however, made no mistake in the next spot kick to take Chelsea ahead 3-2. Owen Hargreaves and Ashley Cole scored soon after, followed by Nani. Ronaldo heaved a sigh of relief after John Terry slipped and the ball rammed into the left upright, keeping United in the hunt at 4-4.

Goals from Anderson and Salomon Kalou made it 5-5. After Ryan Giggs converted coolly from the spot, the pressure was right back on Chelsea's Nicholas Anelka, who failed to restore parity, courtesy a superb display of athleticism from van der Sar. Russia had turned red!

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran celebrates after beating Tomokazu Harimoto during day two of the ITTF-Asian Table Tennis Championships at the Among Raga Stadium on September 16, 2019. - Getty Images

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran vs Harimoto Tomokazu, ITTF Asian Table Tennis Championships in September 2019

Currently India's highest-ranked player Sathiyan Gnanasekaran sent shockwaves through the international table tennis fraternity after he beat the then world number five, Harimoto Tomokazu at the 2019 ITTF Asian Championships in Indonesia.

In the quarterfinals of the team event, though India crashed out with a 1-3 defeat, Sathiyan put up an incredible show to outwit the 16-year-old Japanese prodigy.

Bagging the first game comfortably 11-4 before winning the next 11-7, the Arjuna awardee battled past a more resilient Harimoto in the third game to give India its solitary point from a straight-game victory.

Team India celebrates after winning the ICC World Twenty20 match against Bangladesh at the M. Chinnaswamy stadium on March 23, 2016. - Getty Images

India vs Bangladesh, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup on March 23, 2016

India hosted the T20 World Cup in 2016 and entered the tournament as favourite. Arguably, the host’s most thrilling encounter came against Bangladesh at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Batting first in a Group 2, Super 10 clash, India could only manage to post 146/7 at the end of 20 overs. Suresh Raina was the top-scorer for India with 30, while Mustafizur Rahman and Al-Amin Hossain picked up two wickets each for the visitor.

Bangladesh stormed to 55-1 in 7.3 overs but lost three quick wickets to Indian spinners. It all boiled to down the last over the match, where the visitor needed 11. Hardik Pandya, who was up against Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah, was given the responsibility of taking India home.

ALSO READ | Lockdown diaries: Shahbaz Nadeem swaps cricket for social work

After Mahmudullah took a single off the first ball, Rahim brought the equation down to six off four balls with a boundary wide of extra-cover. After another four in the next delivery off an audacious lap sweep, it seemed all but over for the Men in Blue.

However the drama was far from over. Rahim departed off the very next ball, skying a length ball from Pandya, with Shikhar Dhawan taking a comfortable catch at deep mid-wicket. Up next, Pandya removed Mahmudullah with a low full-toss, that was pouched spectacularly by Ravindra Jadeja. India had started to believe.

With two runs required off the last ball, the visitor, which was looking at a comfortable win, minutes earlier, was trying hard to manage a tie now.

Pandya bowled the last delivery short and wide and Shuvagata Hom missed its line completely. M.S. Dhoni pouched the ball and locked himself in a sprint battle with Mustafizur Rahman for the stumps. With the pads on, Dhoni completed the run-out at lightning-fast pace as India pulled off a heist by the thinnest of the whiskers.

Pawan Sehrawat was the best raider in season 6 and 7 of the Pro Kabaddi League. (File Photo from PKL) - Twitter (@ProKabaddi)

Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls, Pro Kabaddi League on October 2, 2019

PKL witnessed a unique feat when Pawan Sehrawat shattered two mind-boggling records in one match when his team Bengaluru Bulls took on Haryana Steelers at the Tau Devilal Sports Complex in Panchkula.

In the Bulls’ 59-36 victory, Pawan Sehrawat scored a record 39 raid points! With this feat, he broke Pardeep Narwal’s two-year old record for most points scored in a single PKL match.

ALSO READ | Kohli, a Ronaldo fan, believes RCB deserves to win IPL

Additionally, the stand-in skipper of the defender became the first player in the history of the league to score all of his team’s raid points.

Daniil Medvedev (L) and Rafael Nadal embrace after the US Open final at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York on September 9, 2019. - AFP

Rafael Nadal vs Daniil Medvedev, US Open on September 9, 2019

The last season was a career-changing one for Russia’s Daniil Medvedev. He reached six consecutive tournament finals, including the US Open, where he had a huge chance of creating history by becoming the first player outside the ‘Big 3’ to win a Grand Slam since Stan Wawrinka in 2016.

His opponent was the mighty Spaniard Rafael Nadal, who was aiming to bag his 19th Grand Slam title. Arthur Ashe Stadium was packed to the brim and the marathon final did not disappoint.

Nadal bagged the first set 7-5 and went on to win the second one 6-3. At the changeover, a tired looking Medvedev sat on his chair, feeling the heat of the final.

The Russian, however, staged a comeback to halve the deficit by winning the third set 7-5 to leave his opponent and the crowd stunned.

He rode on the momentum to enforce the decider by winning the next set 6-4. However, Nadal, who is known for his resilience and his fighting spirit, clawed his way back against the run of play to take the final set 6-4 and clinch his fourth major in the States.

(Reader contributions are welcome. Send in your picks to sportstar@thehindu.co.in)