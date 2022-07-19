More Sports

Los Angeles Olympics to begin on July 14, 2028

The opening ceremony will be held on July 14. Competition will run through July 30. The Paralympic Games will be held between August 15-27.

PTI
19 July, 2022 13:51 IST
19 July, 2022 13:51 IST
FILE PHOTO: An LA2028 sign seen on the Los Angeles Coliseum to celebrate the city being awarded the 2028 Olympic Games in 2017.

FILE PHOTO: An LA2028 sign seen on the Los Angeles Coliseum to celebrate the city being awarded the 2028 Olympic Games in 2017. | Photo Credit: Lucy Nicholson

The opening ceremony will be held on July 14. Competition will run through July 30. The Paralympic Games will be held between August 15-27.

The 2028 Los Angeles Olympics kicked off a six-year countdown with the announcement of the dates for the Games’ return to the city.

The opening ceremony will be held on July 14. Competition will run through July 30. The Paralympic Games will be held between August 15-27.

“This milestone makes the games real for every athlete actively training for their LA28 dream and the fans who follow the journey,” said LA chief athlete officer Janet Evans, a five-time Olympic medalist swimmer.

Also Read
Indian squash team for Commonwealth Games 2022: Saurav, Joshna, Dipika to headline nine-member squad

Los Angeles previously hosted the Olympics in 1984 and 1932.

International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach was on hand for the announcement. He visited future venues and met with LA28 leadership.

“I have been really impressed by the progress and creativity of the LA28 team,” Bach said.

“They are using the power of the Olympic Games to inspire young people to get involved in sport.” The Games will use existing stadiums and venues across the region. The organizing committee said 15,000 athletes are expected to compete in both the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Read more stories on More Sports.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Trending Videos

India vs England 3rd ODI review: Hardik Pandya’s all-round show and Rishabh Pant’s pyrotechnics

The Chandrakant Pandit way - decoding the imperious cricket coach's philosophy

What Lewandowski has achieved at Bayern ‘is more than extraordinary’, says Oliver Kahn

Videos

Checkmate - E01 ft Arjun Erigaisi and D Gukesh on friendship, the Magnus Carlsen effect and Olympiad prep

Checkmate E02: Tania Sachdev and Vidit Gujrathi on chess in a post-COVID world and their roles in it

Neeraj Chopra: Don’t want to be a leader, walking alongside the others is better

Sportstar South Sports Conclave: Chess and Chennai ft. Viswanathan Anand and RB Ramesh

Slide shows

Daughters day 2021: Famous sports personalities and their daughters

Independence Day: Tracking 75 glorious moments in Indian sports, Part 2

Independence Day: Tracking 75 glorious moments in Indian sports, Part 1

Revisiting history: A look back at India's Olympic medallists

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us