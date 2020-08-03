More Sports More Sports Luge Federation appoints Keshavan as coach and High Performance Director Shiva Keshavan, the star luger represented India in six Winter Olympics from 1998 to 2018. He quit after the 2018 edition of the Games. PTI New Delhi 03 August, 2020 16:23 IST Shiva Keshavan during the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. (File Photo) - AP PTI New Delhi 03 August, 2020 16:23 IST Shiva Keshavan, the first Indian representative to compete in the luge event at the Winter Olympics, has been appointed chief coach as well as the High Performance Director of the national team by the Luge Federation of India.In a letter addressed to the Arjuna awardee, the federation informed Keshavan of its decision to appoint him for the twin role while acknowledging his achievements representing India in the past 22 years.“The federation considered your performance and achievements and noted with appreciation that you have represented India for 22 years and have participated in 6 Olympic Games,” federation president Deepa Mehta wrote.“You have also won 10 medals for India at the international level and hold a number of World and Asian records,” he said.The 38-year-old has also been handed the responsibility of talent scouting and infrastructure planning.“The federation has also decided to entrust you the most important assignment of talent scouting, infrastructure planning, training needs of the athletes etc., with a view to take Luge sport to the highest level of development aiming at high performance by Indian athletes at international level competitions,” the letter read.The star luger represented India in six Winter Olympics from 1998 to 2018. He quit after the 2018 edition of the Games. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Chess24 Legends of Chess final on Monday, 7:30 p.m. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.