MLB announces full regular-season schedule

Major League Baseball on Monday announced the full 60-game schedules for every team this season, with the regular season beginning July 23 and ending September 27.

MLB suspended the season during spring training, back on March 12, because of the coronavirus pandemic. In ensuing months, both the owners and MLB Players Association took part in at-times contentious negotiations, before commissioner Rob Manfred implemented the 60-game schedule late last month.

The season will begin with a July 23 doubleheader: the New York Yankees visiting the defending World Series champion Washington Nationals, followed by the Los Angeles Dodgers hosting the longtime rival San Francisco Giants. July 24 will be Opening Day for the rest of the league, with only the Yankees and Nationals getting that day off.

Among the differences in the shortened season is the way opponents are scheduled. While teams will play the other teams in their own division, they will not play any other teams in their league. Instead, a team's non-divisional games will be played against teams in the other league, primarily from the corresponding division.

So for example, teams in the NL West will play the other NL West teams and teams from the AL West. But they will not play teams from the NL Central or NL East in the regular season.

Among the highlights of the schedule brought on by realignment are two series between the Dodgers and Houston Astros in a rematch of the 2017 World Series -- which ultimately became the focal point of the Astros' sign-stealing scandal -- and newest Yankee Gerrit Cole potentially getting another shot at the Nationals on Opening Day. Cole went 1-1 versus the Nationals in the World Series last fall while with the Astros. The 29-year-old right-hander signed a nine-year, $324 million deal with the Yankees in the offseason.