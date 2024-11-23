 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Mandaviya: Don’t want to interfere, regulatory board will ensure good governance

The establishment of a Sports Regulatory Board is one of the key features of the draft National Sports Governance Bill, which the government intends to introduce in the Parliament soon.

Published : Nov 23, 2024 11:28 IST , New Delhi - 4 MINS READ

PTI
Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports Mansukh Mandaviya addresses the event during his visit to Bapu Tower, in Patna.
Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports Mansukh Mandaviya addresses the event during his visit to Bapu Tower, in Patna. | Photo Credit: ANI
infoIcon

Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports Mansukh Mandaviya addresses the event during his visit to Bapu Tower, in Patna. | Photo Credit: ANI

Playing down concerns surrounding the autonomy of national federations and the IOA if a regulatory board comes into existence, sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya has asserted that the body is an essential step towards ensuring good governance and does not intend to interfere in day-to-day operations.

The establishment of a Sports Regulatory Board is one of the key features of the draft National Sports Governance Bill, which the government intends to introduce in the Parliament soon.

The regulatory body will have the authority to grant, renew, and suspend the affiliation of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and national sports federations, among others.

“We don’t want to interfere. That’s why I did a lot of dialogue, I had a lot of consultations with the federations. I consulted with eminent sports personalities and even lawyers who are against us,” Mandaviya told reporters during an interaction on Friday.

READ | Sports Minister Mandaviya stresses on youth development, says PM Modi will take ideas from 15-29 age group

“We don’t want to take control, but we can’t leave it unattended. It is the responsibility of the government,” he added.

IOA president PT Usha has raised concerns about the Board’s mandate, stating that it could undermine the autonomy of the IOA and national federations, putting India at risk of being suspended by the International Olympic Committee.

“This was a very important observation (Usha). It is not wrong. We have to follow the rules and regulations of the International Olympic Committee (IOC),” he said.

“All these things have to be aligned. I will have to keep a close eye on the bill. We have to implement the regulations that the IOC and the International Federations are bringing from time to time. If we don’t do it, they will suspend us. We will suffer then. That’s why I want everyone’s consensus.” The minister, however, did not give an exact timeline for the introduction of the long-pending bill in the Parliament.

“Work is going on; we will introduce the bill soon,” he said.

As per the draft bill, the national Olympic Committee, national sports federations, the National Paralympic Committee, and their affiliates will also be annually required to make public disclosures as prescribed by the Sports Regulatory Board.

The draft bill has a provision for one Khel Ratna and one Dronacharya awardee in the five-member regulatory body, with the Secretary (Sports) as its chairman and the Director-General of the Sports Authority of India as an ex-officio member. The fifth member will be the Vice-Chancellor of the National Sports University.

Expressing concern about the autonomy of the IOA and National Sports Federations (NSFs), Usha, in a letter to the minister few weeks ago, had said the Board’s over-riding powers can be construed as government interference by the IOC.

Mandaviya, however, reiterated that the Ministry does not wish to meddle.

“We are not interfering in anyone’s autonomy. What is autonomy in a federation? When the court tells us that there should be an election, someone should be responsible for ensuring it is conducted properly.

“A separate system should be made for it, and they (regulatory board) will look at it, we will not look at it...there will be no interference from the government. We will bring a mature bill,” he assured.

Mandaviya cited his recent intervention in ensuring that wrestlers compete in a world championship after the national federation could not send a team due to an ongoing court case as an example of how necessary his ministry’s role becomes in certain circumstances.

The wrestlers had protested outside his residence requesting him to ensure they compete after the Wrestling Federation of India withdrew the nation’s entries from the prestigious tournament owing to a High Court order which barred it from selecting teams.

“Let’s assume that I don’t intervene, what will be the situation? The wrestling people said it will be contempt of court if we send our wrestlers to international championships.

“How can I deprive my children of this opportunity? Ultimately, if our children don’t go, it will be the government’s failure.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Mansukh Mandaviya

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australia vs India Live Score, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25 1st Test Day 2: AUS 104; Jaiswal, Rahul provide solid start
    Team Sportstar
  2. Full list of World Chess Champions before D Gukesh vs Ding Liren 2024 final
    Team Sportstar
  3. Mandaviya: Don’t want to interfere, regulatory board will ensure good governance
    PTI
  4. AUS vs IND, W-ODI: Alyssa Healy to be rested due to injury, Tahlia McGrath to lead Australia against India
    Team Sportstar
  5. NBA: 76ers center Joel Embiid sidelined due to swelling in his left knee and will miss two games
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Mandaviya: Don’t want to interfere, regulatory board will ensure good governance
    PTI
  2. Woman wins civil damages claim against MMA star Conor McGregor over rape accusation
    AP
  3. Indian sports wrap, November 22: Railways, Kerala win big in Santosh Trophy qualifiers
    Team Sportstar
  4. Sports Minister Mandaviya stresses on youth development, says PM Modi will take ideas from 15-29 age group
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  5. Afshan Fathima breaks social shackles to take her place among MMA’s elite
    Jonathan Selvaraj
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australia vs India Live Score, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25 1st Test Day 2: AUS 104; Jaiswal, Rahul provide solid start
    Team Sportstar
  2. Full list of World Chess Champions before D Gukesh vs Ding Liren 2024 final
    Team Sportstar
  3. Mandaviya: Don’t want to interfere, regulatory board will ensure good governance
    PTI
  4. AUS vs IND, W-ODI: Alyssa Healy to be rested due to injury, Tahlia McGrath to lead Australia against India
    Team Sportstar
  5. NBA: 76ers center Joel Embiid sidelined due to swelling in his left knee and will miss two games
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment