Masood Khan passes away

H. Masood Khan (53), The Hindu’s special racing correspondent, passed away here on Saturday. Masood tracked horse racing for close to three decades and he was popular within the racing fraternity and was regarded highly by trainers, jockeys and officials.

Affable and with a keen eye on horses and the dynamics of racing, Masood was adjudged as the champion tipster for three consecutive years at the Madras Race Club. Masood is survived by his wife, a son and daughter.