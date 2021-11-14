UFC Fight Night: Max Holloway defeats Yair Rodriguez

A bloodied and swollen Max Holloway outlasted Yair Rodriguez in a featherweight slugfest Saturday, taking the bout by unanimous decision at UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas.

Rodriguez's battered face also told the story of the epic main event, won by Holloway 49-46, 48-47, 48-47.

Holloway held on in the fifth despite an elbow that opened a cut.

"If you want to be the best, you've got to beat the best -- and the best is 'Blessed,' baby," Holloway said.

The pair combined to land 389 significant strikes, the third most in one fight in UFC history, according to ESPN. Holloway landed 251 total strikes to Rodriguez's 186.

"Max is an amazing fighter," Rodriguez said. "He has a lot of experience. He's done an amazing job. I have nothing to do but accept (the loss)."

The duo earned plaudits from UFC president Dana White, too.

"Insane," White said. "It was one of the best fights I've ever seen."

In the lead-up fight, Marcos Rogerio de Lima defeated Ben Rothwell by TKO 32 seconds into the first round of their heavyweight bout. Rogerio de Lima improved to 19-8-1.

Saturday's other winners included Felicia Spencer, Khaos Williams and Song Yadong.