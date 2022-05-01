May 1: Indian sports news wrap of the day

CHESS

Chessables Sunway International: Gukesh among the leaders

D. Gukesh (two points) stayed among the 10 leaders after beating Iranian Woman International Master Mobina Alinsasab in the second round of the Chessable Sunway International chess tournament in Punta Prima, Spain, on Saturday.

Eying a third successive title, the fourth seeded Indian needed 40 moves to post a second straight victory.

Second seed K. Sasikiran (1.5) drew with Julien Song (France) following a three-fold repetition of the moves.

Soham Das (0.5) split the point with his lower-rated rival Peter Cafolla (Ireland).

-Rakesh Rao

GOLF

Gangjee finishes T-47 in Crowns golf Japan

Indian golfer Rahil Gangjee shot one-over 73 in the final round to finish T-47 at the Crowns on the Japan Tour on Sunday. Gangjee, a one-time winner on the Japan Tour, had rounds of 69-71-68 and totalled one-over 281.

Japan's Yuki Inamori produced a brilliant seven-under 63 to push South Korea's Junggon Hwang to second place. Hwang was looking for his fifth win on the Japan Tour.

Inamori sealed his victory with a closing par to sign off with a winning total of 16-under-par 264.

With his latest triumph, Inamori returned to the winner's circle for the first time in two years since his last victory at the Japan Open Golf Championship in 2020.

Inamori got off the blocks quickly with two opening birdies. He dropped a shot on three but recovered quickly with another pair of birdies on eight and nine for an outward 32.

The 27-year-old then extended his advantage after marking his card with further birdies on 10 and 12. He stayed patient by making three straight pars before storming towards the finishing line with two successive birdies on 16 and 17.

-PTI