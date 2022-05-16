May 16 sports wrap: Sift Kaur Samra clinches gold in Junior World Cup shooting

SHOOTING

Indians continue fine run at Suhl Junior World Cup

Sift Kaur Samra came up with a strong performance to beat Julie Johannessen of Norway 17-9 in the 50-metre rifle 3-position event in the Junior World Cup shooting in Suhl, Germany, on Monday.



Qualifying on top with 588, along with Ashi Chouksey, Sift conceded the top position to Julie in the second stage of the competition, before stepping it up when gold was at stake. Ashi had been pipped by 0.2 point for the gold contest by Sift, and thus had to settle for the

bronze.



In junior men’s 25-metre rapid fire pistol, Anish Bhanwala was beaten to the gold 32-28 by Yan Chesnel. While Vijayveer Sidhu came up with the bronze, Adarsh Singh could not make it to the medal contest from the second stage.



Interestingly, the three Indians were far too superior to the rest of the field in the qualification stage. Anish, in fact, had topped with 584, which was 13 points better than that of the eventual gold

medallist.



There was another silver for India in the junior men’s 50-metre rifle 3-position team event. Italy beat India 16-12, pulling ahead from the second stage after India had topped qualification with a 16-point margin.



With three more days of competition to follow, India was on top with 10 gold, 12 silver and three bronze medals. Italy was second with four gold and three bronze, while France was third with two gold and four bronze.

The results:



50m rifle 3-position:



Junior men team: 1. Italy (Michele Bernardi, Edoardo Bonazzi, Danilo

Dennis Sollazzo) 16 (861) 1299; 2. India (Pankaj Mukheja, Shivam

Dabas, Avinash Yadav) 12 (859) 1315; 3. Germany17 (853) 1307; 4.

Poland 13 (854) 1292.



Junior women: 1. Sift Kaur Samra 17 (405.4) 588; 2. Julie Johannessen

(Nor) 9 (409.7) 583; 3. Ashi Chouksey 405.2 (588); 21. Mansi Kathait

580.



25m rapid fire pistol:

Junior men: 1. Yan Chesnel (Fra) 32 (15) 571; 2. Anish Bhanwala 28

(18) 584; 3. Vijayveer Sidhu 18 (13) 579; 4. Markus Lehner (Ger) 10

(12) 561; Adarsh Singh 11 (574); Sameer 562.



-Kamesh Srinivasan

SQUASH - Saurav Ghosal advances in PSA World championships

Saurav Ghosal defeated Todd Harrity of USA 11-8, 11-8, 11-7 in a men's second round match of the PSA World squash championships here on Monday.

Earlier, on Sunday night, Mahesh Mangaonkar lost to the top seeded Paul Coll of New Zealand 5-11, 3-11, 9-11 in another second round tie. Joshna Chinappa will take on Rowan Elarby of Egypt in the women's third round on Tuesday.

- K. Keerthivasan