May 17 sports wrap: Abhishek, Avneet top among Indians in Archery World Cup stage 2

ARCHERY - Abhishek, Avneet top among Indians

Abhishek Verma and Avneet Kaur topped among the Indian men and women compound archers in individual ranking rounds of the Archery World Cup Stage-2 at Gwangju, Korea, on Tuesday.

Abhishek totaled 709 points to place third in the overall rankings. He was followed by Aman Saini (702, 13th), Rajat Chauhan (698, 31st) and Mohan Bhardwaj (694, 42nd).

Avneet collected 689 points to take the 14 spot. She was followed by Muskan Kirar (689, 15th), Priya Gurjar (675, 35th) and Ragini Marko (673, 38th).

The Indian men’s team was fourth with 2109 points, while the women’s team was fifth with 2053 points.

The mixed team took the sixth position with 1398 points.

- Y.B. Sarangi

BADMINTON - Ashmita, Malvika enter main draw of Thailand Open

Indian shuttlers Ashmita Chaliha and Malvika Bansod entered the women's singles main draw at the Thailand Open Super 500 tournament here on Tuesday.

While Ashmita beat USA's Jennie Gai 21-16, 21-18, Malvika defeated fellow Indian Anupama Upadhyaya 21-18, 21-8 in their respective opening round matches.

However, it was curtains for Thomas Cup winner Priyanshu Rajawat, Kiran George and Subhankar Dey as they failed to cross the second qualification round. Priyanshu, who had made it to the Thomas Cup squad after topping the selection trials, disposed off France's Christo Popov 21-17, 21-16 in his opening qualification round, only to go down 10-21, 24-22, 12-21 to China's Li Shi Feng.

Kiran, Odisha Open champion, beat Denmark's Victor Svendsen 21-19, 13-21, 21-13 before losing 17-21, 21-14, 16-21 to Germany's Kai Schaefer, while Subhankar defeated France's Arnaud Merkle 21-16, 17-21, 21-17 but suffered a narrow 14-21, 21-18, 7-21 loss to Denmark's Mads Christophersen.

Kidambi Srikanth, B Sai Praneeth and other Indians will start their campaign on Wednesday.

- PTI