May 27 Indian sports wrap: Haryana, SSCB crowned champions at Sub-Junior Boxing Nationals

BOXING

Sub-Junior Nationals: Haryana, SSCB crowned champions

Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) and Haryana boxers clinched the team championship titles of the boys and girls’ categories, respectively at the Sub-Junior Girls and Boys National Boxing Championships at the Inspire Institute of Sports in Bellary, Karnataka.

All nine SSCB boxers emerged victorious by unanimous decisions to take home gold medals as well as the boys team championship trophy with 73 points, finishing at top of the table with 10 medals, including one bronze.

SSCB's Aakash Badhwar, who thrashed Haryana’s Vinit Kumar in the boys 40kg final, was awarded the Best Boxer Award.

Manashu (35kg), Harsh (37kg), Priyanshu (43kg), Devang (55kg), Jashandeep (58kg), Nakul Sharma (61kg), Prashant (64kg) and Hardik Panwar (+70kg) were the other gold medal winners for SSCB.

Haryana and Uttar Pradesh claimed second and third position with 58 and 24 points, respectively in the boys’ section.

Haryana’s Mahesh, who beat Girvaan Singh of Chhattisgarh in the boys 46kg final, was adjudged Most Promising Boxer while Jharkhand’s Anish Kumar Sinha received Best Challenger Award for his brilliant display.

In the girls’ section, led by Payal’s (46kg) 5-0 win against Tamil Nadu boxer Gunasri and Lakshu’s (63kg) dominating RSC win against Nabam Ania of Arunachal Pradesh, seven Haryana boxers won the finals and helped the team finish on the top position with 60 points, winning 10 medals, including seven gold, one silver and two bronze.

Sonika (38kg), Aarju (42kg), Joni (44kg), Deepti (48kg) and Bhoomika (50kg) were Haryana’s other gold medal winners.

Punjab and Maharashtra finished on the second and third position, respectively in the girl category with 38 and 27 points. Joyshree was adjudged the Best Boxer Award in the girls’ section while Goa’s Chandirika Pujari was named as the Best Challenger Boxer.

The championship witnessed participation of 621 boxers, including 348 in the boys’ section, from 31 teams across the country where each bout was played with three rounds of two minutes each and a minute’s break between each round.

RESULTS Boys: (35kg) Manashu (SSCB) bt Aryan Shirke (MAH) 5-0; (37kg) Harsh (SSCB) bt Anish Kumar Sinha (JHA) 5-0; (40kg) Aaaksh Badhwar (SSCB) bt Vinit Kumar (HAR) 5-0; (43kg) Priyanshu (SSCB) bt Y Umesh (SPSB) 5-0; (46kg) Mahesh (HAR) bt Girvaan Singh (CHT) 5-0; (49kg) Piyush (HAR) bt Shyam (DEL) 3-2; (52kg) Yogesh Danda (HAR) bt Anshuman Sharma (CHD) 5-0; (55kg) Devang (SSCB) bt Ravi Gond (UP) 5-0; (58kg) Jashandeep (SSCB) bt Lovejeet (DEL) 5-0; (61kg) Nakul Sharma (SSCB) bt MD Faiz (UP) 5-0; (64kg) Prashant (SSCB) bt Lokesh (HAR) 5-0; (67kg) Jitesh Sangwan (HAR) bt Vishal Yadav (UP) 4-1; (70kg) Yash Kumar (HAR) bt Shriyansh (PUN) 5-0; (+70kg) Hardik Panwar (SSCB) bt Paryas (HAR) 5-0. Girls: (34kg) Ragini Mattu (PUN) bt Akshada Jadav (MAH) 3-2; (36kg) Aarya Garde (MAH) bt Sagun Shinde (GOA) 5-0; (38kg) Sonika (HAR) bt Komal Nagarkoti (UTK) 4-1; (40kg) Samiksha Solanki (MAH) bt Sadhna (UP) 5-0; (42kg) Aarju (HAR) bt Aashma Singh (PUN) 3-2; (44kg) Joni (HAR) bt Chandirika Pujari (GOA) 4-1; (46kg) Payal (HAR) bt Gunasri (TN) 5-0; (48kg) Deepti (HAR) bt Neha Waldiya (UTK) 3-0; (50kg) Bhoomika (HAR) bt Mega (DEL) 3-2; (52kg) Manshi Nagar (DEL) bt Savreet Kaur (PUN) RSC R1; (54kg) Mushkaan (PUN) bt Mahi Bisht (UTK) 5-0; (57kg) Yogima Kalyal (PUN) bt Aswaninkumari Sapkota (SIK) 5-0; (60kg) Joyshree Devi (MAN) bt Hanshikha (HAR) 5-0; (63kg) Lakshu (HAR) bt Nabam Ania (ARU) RSC R2.

- Team Sportstar