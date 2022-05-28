May 28: Indian sports news wrap of the day

SURFING-

Tamil Nadu’s Groms & Karnataka’s Women Dominate Day 2 of the Indian Open of Surfing 2022

16-year-old Sugar Banarse from Goa impressed all the judges with her surfing gathering the highest points amongst the women who made it to the finals at the tranquil Panambur beach in Mangalore, Karnataka. Karnataka’s Ishita Malviya (6.17) & Sinchana Gowda (7.30) along with Goa’s Sugar Banarse (11.27) & Tamil Nadu’s Srishthi Selvam (10.37) advanced to the finals of the women’s open surf category. Sugar will also compete in the finals of the groms (16 & under) girls surf category tomorrow.

Speaking post booking her slot in the finals, Sugar said, “I am happy to make it to the finals, but I am competing against experienced surfers and the defending champion Srishti Selvam. I know the challenge from my fellow finalists will be tough but I am looking forward to it and I hope to surf my best tomorrow. I would also like to thank the Surfing Federation of India for organizing this tournament as this helps us get more competition time under our belt, that will be of immense help for future training and international competitions.”

In the Groms Boys (U16) surf category semifinalsit was a clean sweep by Tamil Nadu surfers, with Kishore Kumar leading the race by a huge margin. Kishore, seemed more comfortable today and emerged with the highest marks in the competition today. His 15.50 points from the judges was a testimony to the fact of his impressive surfing and maneuvers that also included a reverse flip, thereby helping him comfortably secure a spot in the finals tomorrow. The others who have made it to the finals tomorrow are Tayin Arun (11.10), Naveenkumar R (10.17) & Jeevan S (6.46).

Speaking after booking his Finals slot Kishore Kumar said, “I enjoyed my surf today and that’s what matters the most. I know finals is a different ball game and the competition will be stiff, but I am looking forward to it and will try to do my best.”

The day began with the quarterfinal encounters in the men’s open surf category which was dominated by Tamil Nādu surfers while Karnataka’s Ramesh Budhial impressed everyone with his maneuvers and surfing booking a spot for himself in semifinals with 14.33 points, the highest amongst the ones in the semifinals for the men’s open surf category. Tamil Nādu surfers Srikanth D (9.93), Surya P (9.7), Satish Sarvanan (12), Ruban V (8.7), Ajeesh Ali (9.3), Manikandan M (8.34) & Sanjai Kumar S (9.17) also advanced to the semifinals in the men’s open surf category. Due to bad weather and non-surfable conditions the semifinals for the category that was earlier scheduled to be held today has been shifted to the final day (tomorrow) of the Indian Open of Surfing 2022.

Ramesh Budhial, Karnataka’s top performer and only hope in the men’s open category today said, “I would like to thank Surfing Federation of India for hosting the Indian Open of Surfing in Mangalore. The waves were testing today and the competition was tough, but I am happy that I could make my way through to the quarterfinals. Now my aim is to give in my best for the quarterfinals to find a space in the semifinals tomorrow.”

The final day of the 3 edition of the Indian Open of Surfing will witness the semi-finals & finals of the men’s open surf category along with the finals of the Groms Boys & Girls (16 & under) finals and female open surf categories.

The Indian open of Surfing is being hosted by the Mantra Surf Club at the Panambur Beach in mangalore from 27 – 29 May 2022. Karnataka Tourism have come on board as the title partners while Chennai based TT Group are the associate partners. Action Camera Majors Go Pro are the action partners.