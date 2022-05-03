May 3: Indian sports news wrap of the day

CRICKET - Cooch Behar Trophy

Haryana beat Mumbai on the basis of the first-innings lead to emerge as the champion in the Cooch Behar Trophy at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on Tuesday.

Haryana posted 437 in its first innings. In reply, Mumbai scored 303.

Haryana was 211 for five when both sides agreed for the draw. This was Haryana's second title after 2002-03.

The scores Haryana 437 in 122.2 overs (Nishant Sindhu 115, Rohan Deshwal 101, Sarvesh Rohilla 100 n.o., Price Badiani 3 for 119, Suryansh Shedge 3 for 141) and 211 for 5 in 68 overs (Dinesh Bana 62 n.o., Mayank Shandilya 31, Rohan Deshwal 30, Suryansh Shedge 3 for 86) bt Mumbai 303 in 105.1 overs (Angriksh Raghuvanshi 97, Ayush Jethwa 42, Arjun Dani 41, Omkar Malekar 31, Garv Sangwan 5 for 41) on the basis of first-innings lead.

- Y. B. Sarangi

CHESS - Chessables Sunway Int'l

K. Sasikiran defeated Ukraine’s Oleg Romanishin and joined team-mate D. Gukesh and three others in the lead at 3.5 points after four rounds of the Chessables Sunway International chess tournament in Punta Prima, Spain, on Monday.

On the top board, Gukesh drew with top seed Latasa Jaime Santos (Spain) to reach 3.5 points. Armenia’s Haik Martirosyan and Spain’s Ruiz Miguel Santos are the other leaders.

Soham Das, the third Indian in the fray, defeated Jacques Bernard (France) to raise his tally to 2.5 points.

- Rakesh Rao

TENNIS - Ramkumar beats Fernando Verdasco

Ramkumar Ramanathan got past former world No.7 and seventh seed, Fernando Verdasco, in the first round of the € 90,280 Challenger tennis tournament in France on Tuesday.

Ramkumar led 6-4, 1-0 against the 108th ranked Verdasco when the Spaniard retired.

In the ITF women’s event in Nottingham, Rutuja Bhosale lost from the brink of victory as qualifier Gabriela Andrea Knutson of the Czech Republic prevailed 5-7, 7-6(4), 6-4.

The results: € 90,280 Challenger, Aix-en-Provence, France Singles (first round): Ramkumar Ramanathan bt Fernando Verdasco (Esp) 6-4, 1-0 (retired). $15,000 ITF men, Monastir, Tunisia Singles (first round): Li Tu (Aus) bt Chirag Duhan 6-2, 7-5. Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Jayden Court & Alexander Crnokrak (Au) bt Damir Makhmudov (Kaz) & Chirag Duhan 3-6, 6-2, [10-8]. $25,000 ITF women, Nottingham, Britain Singles (first round): Elena-Teodora Cadar (Rou) bt Ankita Raina 5-1 (retired); Gabriela Andrea Knutson (Cze) bt Rutuja Bhosale 5-7, 7-6(4), 6-4. $25,000 ITF women, Tossa de Mar, Spain Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Jenny Duerst (Sui) & Ashley Lahey (US) bt Arina Gabriella Vasilescu (Rou) & Sowjanya Bavisetti 6-1, 7-6(1); Berfu Cengiz (Tur) & Sofia Ssewing (USS) bt Ashmitha Easwaramurthi & Vasanti Shinde 6-0, 6-0. $25,000 ITF women, Monastir,, Tunisia Singles (first round): Olga Helmi (Den) bt Sahaja Yamalapalli 6-2, 7-5. $15,000 ITF women, Cairo, Egypt Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Oceane Babel (Fra) & Noe Lieuw A Fong (Ned) bt Jennifer Rosa Dourado (Bra) & Shreya Tatavarthy 3-6, 6-1, [10-7].

- Kamesh Srinivasan