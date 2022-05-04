May 4: Indian sports news wrap of the day

TENNIS - Bhambri, Ramkumar in quarters

Yuki Bhambri and Ramkumar Ramanathan beat Gregoire Barrere and Constant Lestienne 6-1, 7-6(3) to reach the doubles quarterfinals of the € 90,280 Challenger tennis tournament in the US.



The results:



€ 90,280 Challenger, Aix-en-Provence, France Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Yuki Bhambri & Ramkumar Ramanathan bt Gregoire Barrere & Constant Lestienne (Fra) 6-1, 7-6(3); Rafael Matos (Bra) & David Vega Hernandez (Esp) bt Artem Sitak (Nzl) & Divij Sharan

6-3, 6-3.



€ 45,730 Challenger, Prague, Czech Republic Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Marius Copil (Rou) & Max Purcell (s) bt Grigoriy Lomakin (Kaz) & Vishnu Vardhan 6-4, 6-3; Nicholas Monroe (US)

& Fernando Romboli (Bra) bt Sriram Balaji & Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan 7-6(5), 6-2.



$25,000 ITF women, Daytona Beach, US Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Reese Brantmeier & Elvina Kalieva (US) bt Maria Kononova (Rus) & Sharmada Balu 6-2, 6-4; Elizabeth Hallbauer

(US) & Riya Bhatia bt Anastasia Sysoeva (Rus) & Sravya Shivani 4-6, 6-0, [10-4].



$25,000 ITF women, Tossa de Mar, Esp Singles (first round): Pembra Ozgen (Tur) bt Sowjanya Bavisetti 6-0, 6-2.



$25,000 ITF women, Monastir, Tunisia Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Wang Meiling & Yao Xinxin (Chn) bt Smriti Bhasin & Sahaja Yamalapalli 7-5, 6-4.



$15,000 ITF women, Cairo, Egypt Singles (first round): Anastasia Zolotareva bt Shreya Tatavarthy 6-4, 6-2.



Golf - Lahiri eyes Presidents Cup berth with solid finish at Wells Fargo

Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri will look to continue his good run and put up a good show at the Wells Fargo Championships beginning here on Thursday to seal a spot at the prestigious Presidents Cup.

Since the Players Championship, where he was a close second for his best finish ever on the PGA Tour, Lahiri went on to add Top-15 finishes in Texas and in Mexico last week.

The Indian is coming to the tournament with the confidence of playing well. Lahiri knows that he has the ability to string birdies in a stretch and it is just a question of keeping the errors down.

Paired with Camilo Villegas, who is one of the vice captains for the Presidents Cup, Lahiri will be keen to showcase his game and current form.

Lahiri is right now 12th on the standings for the International Team. The third player in the group is Henrik Norlander, a friend, who also helped the Indian amateur Avani Prashanth with a caddie for Augusta National Women's Amateur championship.

The trio tees off at 7.12 am from the tenth tee.

The USD 9 million event has a strong field led by defending champion Rory McIlroy, Abraham Ancer, Marc Leishman, Tony Finau, Matt Wolff, Keegan Bradley, Zach Johnson, Charl Schwartzel, Matt Fitzpatrick, Sergio Garcia, Gary Woodland, Jason Day, Paul Casey, Cam Davis and Matt Wallace.

McIlroy leads the field as the defending champion but he'll be putting his game to the test at TPC Potomac at Avenal Farm for the first time. He has rested since an inspiring and career-best solo second at the Masters and he will be looking at a solid result.

For the second time in five editions, the Wells Fargo Championship will be contested on a course other than its primary so that Quail Hollow Club can continue preparing for another premier event.

In 2017, Quail Hollow was the host of the PGA Championship. This September, it’ll be the stage for the Presidents Cup (September 19-25) for which Lahiri wants to make the International Team.

The TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm has not hosted the Wells Fargo Championship, but it's not a stranger to the PGA TOUR and its sanctioned circuits.