May 5: Indian sports news wrap of the day

Team Sportstar
05 May, 2022 18:50 IST

TABLE TENNIS

Indian paddler Hansini Mathan Rajan has returned with two medals, including a gold in the U-13 girls event, from the World Table Tennis Youth Contender tournament held in Linz, Austria.

The tournament was held from May 1-3.

She won the U-13 championship defeating Romania's Andreea Baisu in a thrilling final. The final scoreline read 11-3, 7-11, 9 -11 ,11-0 ,11-8 in the Indian's favour.

She secured bronze in the U-15 category after stunning Choi Hosea of South Korea 3-0 in the quarterfinals. However, Hansini was overpowered by another South Korean, Yoo Yerin, in the semifinals.

Lee Seuengeun won the U-15 title beating compatriot Yoo Yerin in five games.

-PTI