McGregor's manager reveals Cerrone talks 'progressing'

Conor McGregor's manager hopes to confirm a deal for the Irishman to make his UFC comeback against Donald Cerrone "in the coming weeks".

The former two-weight world champion last month stated that he will make his return to the octagon on January 18.

McGregor has not fought since he was beaten by Khabib Nurmagomedov in a lightweight title bout in October 2018.

Cerrone urged the 31-year-old to "sign the deal" in October and Audie Attar, McGregor's manager, is optimistic an agreement can soon be reached.

He told the South China Morning Post: "I would say that talks have been progressing. We've met them [Cerrone's team], we're in close communication with them.

"I would hope that an announcement could happen in the coming weeks, but at the end of the day, it’s still a work in progress."

Attar believes McGregor can be crowned UFC champion again.

"I don't see him slowing down," he added.

"I think that fighting once a year for the last couple of years, it's almost like it's grown his appetite to stay active.

"In any sport, the more reps you take, the better you get. He's no stranger to becoming a world champion multiple times over. He knows what it takes."