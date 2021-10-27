Ronaldinho, Yuvraj, Phelps academy in Kolkata residential township

A sports-themed residential township in Kolkata announced tie-ups with three academies run by international sports icons. The project will be coming up on the northern fringes of the city in six months.

"Merlin RISE- The Sports Republic project will be housing a state-of-the-art football academy of the former Brazilian World Cup winner Ronaldinho called the R10 Football Academy; the swimming academy of Olympic star Michael Phelps and the cricket academy of Yuvraj Singh (Yuvraj Singh Centre of Excellence)," said Saket Mohta, managing director of Merlin Group.

The academies will follow the training curriculum, techniques, learning module and overall infrastructural facilities outlined in the agreement. Apart from identifying talents from the proposed township, the academies will also scout for young talents from the districts and provide them residential training.