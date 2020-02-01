Eyeing Tokyo, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu set for Nationals

With stricter measures to curb doping, the National Weightlifting Championships is starting at the Khudiram Anusilan Kendra here on Monday.

The positive test of at least 16 weightlifters — mostly from outside the national camp — in the last edition of the championships in Visakhapatnam was a major embarrassment for the Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF).

For this edition, the IWLF has formulated a ‘whereabouts’ rule — modelled on the practice followed by various anti-doping agencies and international federations — to avoid recurrence of such an episode.

“The lifters need to provide the information as to where and when they are training, under whom they are training in last three months. We are sending these details to the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA). Those who do not provide the details cannot take part in the Nationals,” said IWLF secretary Sahdev Yadav.

READ| I expect Mirabai Chanu to win medal at Tokyo Games, says Malleswari

Some of the lifters who tested positive in Visakhapatnam had claimed that they were not aware of the substance, SARM, getting into the 2019 prohibited list. Asked about their claim, Yadav said, “We hold seminars. Everything is available on the websites and everyone is aware about the changes.”

On the competition front, the event will feature Olympic aspiring lifters including former World champion S. Mirabai Chanu (49kg) and former Youth Olympics gold medallist Jeremy Lalrinnunga (67kg).

Lifters like Mirabai and Jeremy will use the National Championships to check their preparations ahead of the last Olympic qualifying event, the Asian championships to be held in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, in April. They will be keen to gather valuable ranking points from the gold label event.

“All top lifters, including Mirabai, Jeremy, Achinta Sheuli and Rakhi Halder, will compete to assess their training. Those who have a serious chance for the Olympics are training at 90 per cent now. We are working on strength and the idea is to peak at the right time,” said chief national coach Vijay Sharma.

Sharma said Mirabai, who is a medal contender in the Olympics, had done a total of 201kg and would like to improve her performance in the coming months.

The return of Railways’ Sanjita Chanu, who had tested positive in the 2017 World championships, in women’s 49kg is another highlight of the tournament. She became eligible to compete after the International Weightlifting Federation revoked her provisional suspension in January last year.