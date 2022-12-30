Mirabai Chanu is enjoying the cool climate and the city as such. She won’t be on the mat during the National weightlifting championships after choosing to withdraw. However, the 28-year-old 2021 Tokyo and reigning World championships silver medallist is atrending as a guest and in high spirits.

A wrist injury, which she incurred during one of the training sessions in St. Louis, USA before the Worlds, has been plaguing her for a while. “It’s the left wrist. I am OK,” Chanu told Sportstar on Friday.

After winning a silver at the Worlds recently, Chanu said she is focused on the bigger goal of winning a medal again at the 2024 Paris Olympics, but her immediate target is to do well at the Asian Championships (an Olympic qualifier event), and the Asian Games.

“I am very very happy with the silver at Worlds., We have five more events before Paris Olympics. Of which my aim is to do well in the Asians in May this year followed by Asian Games,” she said.

Chanu has her sights set on gold at the Asian Games, an event she missed in 2018.

“I had a back injury then and I couldn’t take part. This time, I want to do well and win gold or at least a medal at the Games,” she said.

Chanu hails from Manipur, a state known for its passion for sports. The star weightlifter says it runs in every family.

“Everyone loves sports. In every house, you can find a footballer. My two brothers played football. So did my mom and dad,” said Chanu. Manipur women, according to her, are mentally and physically stronger.

For Chanu, the 56-year-old seven-time World championships silver medallist Kunjarani Devi, is one of her biggest inspirations. “Since I started the sport, I have been listening to the stories of Kunjarani. She started at a very young age and won many medals for the country. She is mentally strong,” observed Chanu.