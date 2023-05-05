More Sports

Asian Weightlifting Championships 2023 LIVE Updates: Mirabai Chanu ready for fresh challenge after injury rehab; When and where to watch?

Last Updated: 05 May, 2023 14:20 IST
FILE PHOTO: Mirabai Chanu won the women’s 49kg category gold in weightlifting at the 36th National Games in Gandhinagar on September 30, 2022.

FILE PHOTO: Mirabai Chanu won the women’s 49kg category gold in weightlifting at the 36th National Games in Gandhinagar on September 30, 2022. | Photo Credit: V.V. Krishnan

Welcome to Sportstar’s Live blog of the Asian Weightlifting Championship 2023. Catch all the updates from the 49kg weightlifting Group A event where Mirabai Chanu leads the Indian contingent.

PREVIEW

Tokyo Olympics silver medallist weightlifter Mirabai Chanu will once again spearhead the Indian challenge at the Asian Championships but she is unlikely to attempt the much-awaited 90kg snatch lift here on Friday.

The two-time Commonwealth Games champion had won silver in her last outing at the World Championship in December with an overall effort of 200kg (87kg +113kg).

It was far from her personal best of 207kg (88kg+119kg), and this time too, the former world champion 49kg lifter is not expected to test her limits.

In a strong field of 11 weightlifters, Chanu, who has been slotted in Group A, will renew her rivalry with the Chinese duo of Jiang Huihua and Hou Zhihui, who have the highest entry weights of 205kg each. Zhihui is the reigning Olympic champion.

