Fitter Mirabai Chanu set for Asian Championships in April

After her treatment in the USA to fix a lower back issue, ace lifter S. Mirabai Chanu is preparing for the Asian Championships, an Olympic qualifying event, in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, in April.

According to coach Vijay Sharma, who accompanied Mirabai to the USA, the stint with physiotherapist Dr. Aaron Horschig helped the former World champion.

“The trip to the USA has benefitted Mira. She is training with a lot more confidence,” Sharma told Sportstar.

Sharma said Mirabai did not have to stop her training in the USA. “In India, when we approached an expert, he/she asked the lifter to stop her training before starting any treatment. The best part about the USA trip was Mira continued with her training even as she got treated.

“We had taken all the reports of Mira’s MRI scan and other tests. There was no noticeable problem in the reports. The focus of the treatment was only strengthening of muscles.”

Mirabai, who is considered a medal contender in the Tokyo Olympics in women’s 49kg, has competed in five of the six mandatory Olympic qualifying events and will take part in the continental event to meet the criteria.

Two-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist Sathish Sivalingam was also part of the touring party to the USA to fix his old issue of picking up frequent injuries.

The National camp, which has shifted from Patiala to Mumbai for the winter months, will move back to Patiala in February.