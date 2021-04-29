More Sports More Sports Mirabai keen to get rid of shoulder issue Mirabai Chanu achieved her personal best of 205kg to claim a bronze medal in the recently-concluded Asian weightlifting championships in Tashkent. Y. B. Sarangi Kolkata 29 April, 2021 20:29 IST FILE PHOTO: Mirabai Chanu of India celebrates during the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games. - Getty Images Y. B. Sarangi Kolkata 29 April, 2021 20:29 IST Amid pandemic-induced restrictions and uncertainties, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu’s plan to train in the USA to treat a shoulder issue, which is preventing her from realising her potential in snatch, is waiting for a go-ahead.A strong medal prospect in women’s 49kg in the Tokyo Olympics, Mirabai achieved her personal best of 205kg to claim a bronze medal, along with a clean and jerk world record, in the recently-concluded Asian weightlifting championships in Tashkent.However, her snatch attempt of 86kg, following two ‘no lifts’, was a cause for concern.Mirabai, who got rid of a lower-back issue after getting treated by physiotherapist Dr. Aaron Horschig last year, is keen to visit the USA again.READ | Dutee Chand disappointed at missing World Athletics Relay event “Sometimes my shoulder feels uncomfortable. That’s why I have planned to go to the USA. I have requested the Government for this, but it is not confirmed yet because of COVID,” Mirabai said at a virtual press conference organized by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Thursday.“My best snatch effort is 88kg, but it is down a bit due to the shoulder issue. I am doing exercises and trying to rectify my technique to get better results.”Mirabai, who was inducted into the Target Olympics Podium Scheme (TOPS) in November 2018 and has received a total funding of Rs 51.51 lakh, sounded determined. “What I could not do in Rio, I will try to achieve in Tokyo. I try to replicate what I do in training and don’t take pressure.”ALSO READ | SAI: Olympic-bound athletes can train in quarantine but grant of leave will be exception Even though she practices a power sport, Mirabai acknowledges the role of a psychologist in soothing her nerves.“Sometimes the body gets dull, you don’t feel like training. If there is an injury or you don’t perform well, then you feel low. A psychologist advises, ‘If you fail today, you will succeed tomorrow.’“After my failure in Rio, I was devastated. A psychologist told me the failure might have happened due to expectation in my first Olympics. Then I focused on my training again and everything became normal,” said Mirabai. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.