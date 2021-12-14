MOC approves sailors' proposal to train overseas ahead of 2022 Asian Games

The Sports Ministry's recently-reconstituted Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) has approved proposals from four Indian sailors to train and compete overseas in the run-up to next year's Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

The proposals from the four Olympians will cost more than Rs 2.75 crore, according to a statement issued by the ministry on Tuesday.

The 49er sailors Varun Thakkar and K.C. Ganapathy (Rs 1.34 crore), Laser Radial specialist Nethra Kumanan (Rs 90.58 lakh) and Laser Standard ace Vishnu Saravanan (Rs 51.08 lakh) will use the sanctioned money towards travel, boarding and lodging, coach entry fee, coach boat charter and coach salary until the Asian Games.

READ: Asian Rowing C'ship: Indian rowers win one gold, three silvers on final day

Besides, the MOC also ratified several proposals which had been approved on an emergency basis. These include Olympic Games javelin throw gold medallist Neeraj Chopra's proposal to have his off-season training in Chula Vista, US and defending women's badminton world champion PV Sindhu's proposal for assistance to engage the services of her fitness trainer at the BWF World Championships in Spain.

The MOC also approved the support extended to the development group of badminton players who will compete in tournaments in Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

The cost of the exposure trip for Shikha Gautam, Ashwini Bhat, Priyanshu, Vishnuvardhan, Krishna Prasad, Ishaan, Saipratheek, P Gayatri, Treesa, Tanisha, Rutuparna and Samiya Farooqi was around Rs 45 lakh.

READ: Prime Volleyball League to be held in Kochi in 2022

The meeting held on Monday under the supervision of Sports Minister Anurag Thakur approved Abhinav Sathe as physiotherapist of the Indian men's hockey team until the funding for his fee is given through ACTC.

It was also decided in the meeting to sanction Rs 4.90 lakh for badminton player Aditi Bhatt for three tournaments in Estonia, Sweden and Ukraine and Rs 3 lakh for Lakshya Sen towards the services of his coach and physiotherapist for the world championships.

Skeet shooter Gurjoat Singh's request for ammunition and clay targets was also approved at a cost of Rs 2.23 lakh, the statement added.