Tamil Nadu government has set aside Rs. 92 crores for Chess Olympiad: CM MK Stalin

Speaking at Sportstar's South Sports Conclave in Chennai on Tuesday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said that hosting the Chess Olympiad, the world's biggest chess event, is a matter of pride for the state.

"To host the 45th Chess Olympiad in Chennai is a matter of pride for Tamil Nadu. Many countries tried to host it after FIDE decided to drop Russia. We got it [hosting rights]. This is the first time it is being held in India. We have set aside 92 crores for the Olympiad," Stalin said.

The first edition of the Sportstar Sports Conclave was held in July 2021 in Kerala.