Modern pentathlete to face no action over Olympics horse whipping

German modern pentathlete Annika Schlieu will not face charges over mistreating her horse at the Tokyo Olympics, her lawyers said on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old has agreed to pay 500 euros ($570) to a charity but her lawyers said this did not constitute an admission of guilt on her part.

Schlieu attracted huge criticism globally when she was seen whipping her mount Saint Boy and digging her spurs into its body after it refused to jump the fences in Tokyo.

She was leading the event at the time but dropped out of contention.

Her coach Kim Raisner was thrown out of the Games for hitting the horse.

The horses for pentathlon events are randomly allocated and do not belong to the individual riders -- Saint Boy had also refused to jump for a Russian competitor.

The actions of Schlieu and Raisner resulted in horse riding being dropped from the pentathlon programme for subsequent Olympics.

Shooting, running, fencing and swimming are the other four disciplines.

Pentathlon -- invented by modern Olympic Games founder Pierre de Coubertin -- will be on the programme in Paris in 2024 but is under threat for the 2028 edition in Los Angeles.