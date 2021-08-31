Mumbai Marshals wins Esports Premier League 2021 Champion

Mumbai Marshals was crowned the Esports Premier League 2021 Champion on Monday. India's first franchise-based Esports league witnessed a high-octane competition of Free Fire matches, which concluded with a nail-biting finale between the Bangalore Ballistics and Mumbai Marshals.

READ | Esports: All India Esports League to open registrations from September

The Mumbai team edged past the opposition to win the title. Mumbai Marshals had top players in its roster including, Sagar Patel, Indranil Saha, Jayesh Yadav, Naitik Khosto and Asjad Khateeb. While Khateeb grabbed the most valuable player award, Yadav was named as the player of the tournament with 74 kills.

Talking about the league, Vishwalok Nath, Director, ESPL said, “It was like a festival of Esports, playing out in the last couple of months. There was an overwhelming response coming from all over the country. The gamers showcased their A-game and the competition was nothing short of top class. I hope these athletes will further utilise this experience and win medals for the country in the coming time."