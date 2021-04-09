More Sports More Sports IOA president Narinder Batra defends Lalit Bhanot Batra has not accepted the resignation of Lalit Bhanot who has several cases of corruption charges related to the 2010 Commonwealth Games. K. Keerthivasan CHENNAI 09 April, 2021 22:10 IST The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Narinder Batra said he has not accepted the resignation of Lalit Bhanot, who holds important posts in Athletics Federation of India and Indian Olympic Association. (FILE PHOTO) - Sushil Kumar Verma K. Keerthivasan CHENNAI 09 April, 2021 22:10 IST The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Narinder Batra said he has not accepted the resignation of Lalit Bhanot, who holds important posts in Athletics Federation of India and Indian Olympic Association, including that of the Chairman of Tokyo Olympics Preparation Committee. Interestingly, Bhanot has several cases of corruption charges related to the 2010 Commonwealth Games pending against him in court.“It is abundantly clear that If I get re-elected [as IOA President] in November, he [Bhanot) becomes the Chairman [of Tokyo Olympics Preparation Committee]. If somebody doesn’t like his face, thank you very much,” said Batra, who was here as the chief guest on Friday for the N. P. V Ramasamy Udayar Hockey Cup tournament at the Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education & Research.READ: Rakhi Halder, Ajay Thakur provisionally suspended by NADA He further added: “For me he (Bhanot) is very important. If a member of Parliament can continue in his post when charges are framed, why not Bhanot?”Batra also said the Junior Hockey World Cup will be held in Guwahati in November this year. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.