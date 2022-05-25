Narinder Batra not to seek another term as IOA president

Narinder Batra announced that he will not seek another term as the president of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

Batra, who is also the president of the International Hockey Federation (FIH), was elected in the post in 2017.

"At a time when world hockey is going through an essential development phase, with the promotion of Hockey5s, the creation of a new competition this year – the FIH Hockey Nations Cup – and the launch of fan-engaging platforms and activities, my role as President of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) requires more time for all these activities,” Batra said in a statement.

“Consequently, I’ve decided to not run for a further term as President of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA),” he added.

“I feel that the time has come for me to leave this role to someone coming with a fresh mind and new ideas to take Indian sports to much much greater heights and also go all out to work to get 2036 Summer Olympics in India,”said Batra.

“It’s been a privilege and a tremendous honour to serve in my capacity as President of IOA throughout my term, I’ve been guided by one goal only: the good and the betterment of Indian sport."