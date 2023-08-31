Esports Federation of India (ESFI) announced that the National Esports Championships (NESC) 2023 would be the qualifiers to pick the Indian contingent for the Global Esports Games (GEG) 2023 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The Global Esports Games 2023 (GEG23) is scheduled to take place from December 11 to 16 and will feature four major titles: DOTA 2, Street Fighter, eFootball 2023, and PUBG Mobile with all participants being above the minimum age of 18, to ensure a fair and competitive environment.

When is the National Esports Championships 2023?

The national qualifiers for DOTA 2 will kick off from September 4 while for eFootball 2023 and Street Fighter 6, they will commence from September 9.

The qualified athletes here will compete against leading athletes from Asia in the regional qualifiers for their respective titles. In DOTA 2, India will take on Malaysia and Mongolia on September 9. The dates for the regional qualifiers for eFootball 2023 and Street Fighter 6 are yet to be announced.

Which games are being played at the National Esports Championships 2023?

India is participating in three titles in the Open category in the Games, namely DOTA 2, eFootball 2023 and Street Fighter 6.

“The NESC 2023 has always ensured a fair selection of our supremely skilled athletes to represent our country on the international stage and we look forward to more of the same this time round,” said Vinod Tiwari, President of Esports Federation of India.

What is the format for the National Esports Championships?

The National Esports Championships 2023 will be played in a double-elimination format.

How to register for the National Esports Championships?

The registration for preliminary rounds of the NESC 2023 for DOTA 2 will remain open until September 2 while for eFootball 2023 and Street Fighter 6, registrations will continue until September 6.

Registration link for National Esports Championships:

Registration link for DOTA 2 qualifiers - Click Here

Registration link for eFootball 2023 qualifiers - Click Here

Registration link for Street Fighter 6 qualifiers - Click Here

ESFI had also announced qualifiers for DOTA2 in the women’s category however no registration entries from any teams were received.

Where to watch the National Esports Championships 2023?

The National Esports Championships 2023 will be streamed live on ESFI’s official YouTube and Facebook pages.