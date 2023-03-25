More Sports

Prachi Lohan is new women’s national Epee champion

Lohan, who had finished seventh in the 32nd edition in Amritsar, bettered her performance and outplayed her state-mate Tanisha Khatri 15-14 in a close final.

PTI
25 March, 2023 20:37 IST
25 March, 2023 20:37 IST
Representative Image: Lohan had bagged a bronze medal in the Asian Junior and Cadet Fencing Championship 2022.

Representative Image: Lohan had bagged a bronze medal in the Asian Junior and Cadet Fencing Championship 2022. | Photo Credit: Julian Finney/Getty Images

Lohan, who had finished seventh in the 32nd edition in Amritsar, bettered her performance and outplayed her state-mate Tanisha Khatri 15-14 in a close final.

Haryana’s Prachi Lohan won the women’s Epee title at the 33rd Senior National Fencing Championship, which started at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi here on Saturday.

Also Read
Olympian Bhavani Devi in action on first day of fencing nationals

Lohan, who had finished seventh in the 32nd edition in Amritsar, bettered her performance and outplayed her state-mate Tanisha Khatri 15-14 in a close final.

Kharti had to settle for a silver medal.

In the semifinals, Khatri defeated Punjab’s Ena Arora 15-6 in a lop-sided contest while Lohan, who had bagged a bronze medal in the Asian Junior and Cadet Fencing Championship 2022, got the better of Haryana’s Guila Tannu 15-14.

The championships started with the pool round in the women’s Epee category.

Read more stories on More Sports.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

NBA: Curry’s Golden State Warriors beats LeBron’s Lakers on opening night

Ram Baboo - From waiting tables to race walk national record

What is pickleball - the phenomenon taking over New York

Slide shows

Daughters day 2021: Famous sports personalities and their daughters

Independence Day: Tracking 75 glorious moments in Indian sports, Part 2

Independence Day: Tracking 75 glorious moments in Indian sports, Part 1

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us