National Weightlifting Championship: Subham Todkar clinches gold in men’s 61kg

Services’ Charu Pesi jumped in joy after completing his clean and jerk attempt of 154kg, a last shot in a hope of winning the gold medal in the men’s 61kg category.

A few seconds later, the jury decided that his lift was faulty, which in turn gave the gold to Subham T Todkar of Railways, who had cleared 152kg earlier for a total of 271kg at the National Weightlifting Championships here on Saturday. Charu had to settle for silver with a total of 267kg.

The 25-year-old from Pune couldn’t believe his luck after grabbing his maiden National gold, after two silvers in Visakhapatnam (2019) & Patiala (2021). “It’s a great experience. Of course, I was lucky. God is great,” he told Sportstar here on Saturday.

It was a close fight between Subham and Charu throughout. In snatch, Subham lifted 119kg, one more than Charu. In clean & jerk, the difference between the two was three kilograms; Subham’s 152 to Charu’s 149.

Charu was obviously upset with the verdict. “I don’t know what was wrong with my lift,” he said.

Shankar Lapung of Arunachal Pradesh won the junior men’s gold while Golom Tinku (Arunachal Pradesh) finished first in youth men’s.