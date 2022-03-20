National Weightlifting Championship: Komal, Dhanush shine on opening day

Komal Kohar lifted a total of 160kg to take the women’s 45kg title on the opening day of the National weightlifting championships at the KIIT University campus here on Sunday.

Komal, who did a National record of 72kg (surpassing Jhilli Dalabehera's 71kg) in her third and final snatch attempt to establish a significant five kg advantage over M.V. Thushmita, managed a one kg lead in clean and jerk to win by an overall margin of six kg.

L. Dhanush of Tamil Nadu won the youth men's 49kg crown.

Dhanush, the only lifter to touch 100kg in clean and jerk, totalled 184kg to take the title by one kg. The top three finishers, including second-placed Vaibhav Swami (total 183kg) and Vijay Prajapati (181kg), did an identical 84kg in snatch.

Anjali Patel (147kg) and Pavani, who was third in the senior competition, claimed women's 45kg youth and junior crowns respectively.

Akanksha Vyavahare (127kg) bagged the youth women's 40kg gold medal.

The results (Senior results only):

Women: 45kg: 1. Komal Kohar (Har) 72kg, 88kg, 160kg; 2. M.V. Thushmita (RSPB) 67kg, 87kg, 154kg; K.V.L. Pavani Kumari (AP) 66kg, 85kg, 151kg.