National weightlifting c’ships: Assam’s Bedabrat bags gold in 67 kg category

All the National records in the youth men’s 67Kg section in snatch (140Kg), clean and jerk (166) and total (306) stand in the name of Jeremy Lallrinnunga of Mizoram, which he created four years ago in Doha, Qatar. It will take some doing for anyone to rewrite it or come anywhere close to his mark.

Compared to Jeremy, the 15-year-old Bedabrat Bharali of Assam is a work in progress. Still, it was a memorable event for the boy from Dibrugarh as he bagged his first gold medal, with a total lift of 259 kg in the youth men’s 67 kg of the National weightlifting championships here on Sunday.

Bedabrat lifted 119 kg in snatch ahead of his rival Kallol Mal who did 112, and in clean and jerk, Kallol did far better with a lift of 143 as compared to Bedabrat’s 140, but the latter won on total margins.

The champion, however, was not satisfied with his performance

.Speaking to Sportstar, Bedabrat said: “I could have done better. I am not satisfied. This was not my best as I had done better in the State meets.”

For Bedabrat, Jeremy - who is not taking part in the Nationals-is not an inspiration, but two-time Olympic gold medallist Lu Xiaojun of China [according to reports, he tested positive for banned blood booster EPO recently]. “I like Jeremy-he has so much power--and it is difficult to break his record,” he said.