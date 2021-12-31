National weightlifting championships postponed due to Covid

The National weightlifting championships, scheduled to be held in Bhubaneswar from January 8 to 16, has been postponed due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF) president Sahdev Yadav confirmed the development. “The National championship was postponed due to Covid. Now it will be held from March 20,” said Yadav.

The event at the KIIT University would have seen a massive congregation of lifters as the Junior and Youth Nationals were also scheduled to be held alongside the senior championships.