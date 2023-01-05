More Sports

National Weightlifting Championships: Jagdish edges Harshad to claim senior men’s 96kg gold

Services’ Jagdish Vishwakarma remained calm under pressure to claim the senior men’s 96kg gold with a total of 335kg in the National weightlifting championships on Thursday.

K. Keerthivasan
05 January, 2023 17:06 IST
05 January, 2023 17:06 IST
Jagdish Vishwakarma of Services won the gold in the senior men’s 96kg of the National weightlifting championships 2022-2023.

Jagdish Vishwakarma of Services won the gold in the senior men’s 96kg of the National weightlifting championships 2022-2023. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B

Services’ Jagdish Vishwakarma remained calm under pressure to claim the senior men’s 96kg gold with a total of 335kg in the National weightlifting championships on Thursday.

Services’ Jagdish Vishwakarma remained calm under pressure to claim the senior men’s 96kg gold with a total of 335kg in the National weightlifting championships here on Thursday, three kg ahead of RSPB’s Harshad Wadekar.

The 25-year-old, training with the Army Sports Institute (Pune) finished first in snatch (149kg) ahead of Harshad Wadekar (146), but in clean & jerk, even though both had an identical lift of 186kg, Harshad emerged the winner for having cleared it first.

Also Read
National Weightlifting Championships: Harjinder Kaur makes new record, bags gold

In snatch, Jagdish appeared good in all three attempts. His technique was perfect in the first, and in the second he went two steps backward after the completion of the lift. In the third, he almost did the same. Harshad cleared 146kg before failing miserably twice while trying to clear 150.

In clean & jerk, Harshad was outstanding in his first two lifts, clearing 180 & 186 before erring on his third attempt of 193. Jagdish then cleared 182 & 186 but went for an ambitious 194 and failed.

“This is my first gold medal at the Senior Nationals. There is not much competition at this level for me. I prepared for one year for the Nationals. I am keen to win a medal at the Commonwealth Championships to be held in Delhi in July 2023,” said Jagdish.

The results:

96kg:

Senior men: 1. Jagdish Vishwakarma (SSCB) 149, 186, 335; 2. Harshad Wadekar (RSPB) 146, 186, 332; 3. Vaishnav Thakur (Mah) 142, 182, 324.

Junior men: 1. Alok Yadav (UP) 126, 179, 305; 2. Rahul (Har) 134, 168, 302; 3. Dilbag Singh (Pun) 133, 165, 298.

Youth men: 1. Suvansh Thakur (HP) 125, 151, 276; 2. Ankur Tiware (Mah) 124, 150, 274; 3. N. Narasimha Nayak (AP) 118, 153, 271.

Read more stories on More Sports.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

NBA: Curry’s Golden State Warriors beats LeBron’s Lakers on opening night

Ram Baboo - From waiting tables to race walk national record

What is pickleball - the phenomenon taking over New York

Slide shows

Daughters day 2021: Famous sports personalities and their daughters

Independence Day: Tracking 75 glorious moments in Indian sports, Part 2

Independence Day: Tracking 75 glorious moments in Indian sports, Part 1

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us