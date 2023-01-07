National Weightlifting Championships: Lovepreet and Gurdeep win gold medals

SSCB’s Lovepreet Singh and Gurdeep Singh (RSPB), bronze medallists in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games last year, won a gold medal each at the men’s 109kg & +109kg respectively of the National Weightlifting Championships here on Saturday.

Lovepreet lifted a total of 343 with a snatch effort (155) and clear & jerk effort of (188) to finish first, edging out Avinash by one kg. While Avinash emerged first in snatch with a lift of 162, he had a clean & jerk of 180 for a total of 342.

Lovepreet, who holds the National record in all three categories, was not at all happy. “I should have done well. I was not fully fit as I had a swelling near my elbow while going for the second lift in snatch,” he said.

It was all easygoing for Gurdeep like Lovepreet. Gurdeep, who holds all three National records, chose not to take part in the second and third attempts in clean & jerk after lifting 205kg in first. He had by then clinched the gold with a total of 365. Vipan Kumar (351) and S. Rudramayan (332) came second and third respectively.

The results:

109kg - Men: 1. Lovepreet Singh 155, 188, 343; 2. Avinash (Pun) 162, 180, 342; 3. Pradeep Kumar Reddy (UP) 151, 181, 332.

Junior: 1. Akash Kaushal (MP) 136, 173, 309; 2. Gyanesh (Har) 137, 161, 298; 3. Bhola Singh 138, 159, 297.

+109kg - Men: 1. Gurdeep Singh (RSPB) 160, 205, 365; 2. Vipan Kumar 195, 195; 351; 3. S. Rudramayan (RSPB) 155, 177, 332.

Junior: 1. Paramvir Singh (Chd) 143, 176, 319; 2. Kesav Bissa (Raj) 128, 161, 289; 3. Navjot Singh Lal (CG) 125, 157, 282.

102kg - Men: Youth: 1. Paramvir Singh (Chd) 143, 176, 319; 2. Kesav Bissa (Raj) 128,161, 289; 3. Mohit Rajput (Del) 120,140, 260.