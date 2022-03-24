National weightlifting championships: Ajith clinches men’s 73kg gold

N. Ajith of Railways relied on his superior snatch performance to beat local favourite Mihir Kanta Sethi and win the men’s 73kg gold medal in the National weightlifting championships at the KIIT University campus in Bhubaneswar on Thursday.

Ajith, who lifted 134kg in snatch, and Sethi hoisted an identical 163kg in clean and jerk but the Railways man won by seven kg with a total of 297kg.

Overwhelming favourite and Commonwealth Games qualified athlete Achinta Sheuli recorded 'no lifts' in snatch to get out of the competition.

Kuldeep Sahu (265kg) of Odisha Prajwal (277kg) of Karnataka took the youth and junior titles respectively in 73kg.

Popy Hazarika, another lifter who has qualified for the Commonwealth Games, aggregated 195kg to win the women’s 59kg title comfortably.

T.M. Keerthana (173kg) of Tamil Nadu and Sukarna Adak (179kg) won the gold medals in youth and junior sections respectively in 59kg. Keerthana also got the bronze in the junior section.