More Sports More Sports National Weigtlifting Championship: Ram Prajapati wins 89kg title Ram Karan Prajapati's fine clean and jerk performance enabled him to win the keenly-contested men's 89kg title in the National weightlifting championships at the KIIT University campus in Bhubaneswar on Sunday. Y. B. Sarangi 27 March, 2022 20:42 IST Suditya Baruah (275kg) of Assam and A.S.R.K. Yadav (292kg) of Andhra Pradesh were the winners in youth and juniors sections respectively. (Representative image) - AP Y. B. Sarangi 27 March, 2022 20:42 IST Ram Karan Prajapati's fine clean and jerk performance enabled him to win the keenly-contested men's 89kg title in the National weightlifting championships at the KIIT University campus in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.Uttar Pradesh lifter Prajapati, who was fourth with a snatch effort of 139kg, lifted 178kg to achieve a total of 317kg and beat Gourav of Chandigarh by one kg. Harshad Wadekar (315kg) finished a close third.Suditya Baruah (275kg) of Assam and A.S.R.K. Yadav (292kg) of Andhra Pradesh were the winners in youth and juniors sections respectively.ALSO READ | National weightlifting championships: Ajay Singh claims 81kg title Harjinder Kaur's aggregate of 208kg was enough to get her the women's 71kg crown. Sanjana (166kg) of Haryana and Armandeep Kaur (187kg) of Rajasthan claimed the youth and junior titles respectively.The results (seniors only):Men: 89kg: 1. Ram Karan Prajapati (UP) snatch 139kg, clean and jerk 178kg, total 317kg; 2. Gourav (Chd) 140kg, 176kg, 316kg; 3. Harshad Wadekar (RSPB) 140kg, 175kg, 315kg.Women: 71kg: 1. Harjinder Kaur (Pun) 92kg, 116kg, 208kg; 2. Lalchhanhimi (Miz) 87kg, 116kg, 203kg; 3. Amandeep Kaur (Pun) 83kg, 107kg, 190kg. Read more stories on More Sports. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :