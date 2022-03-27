National Weigtlifting Championship: Ram Prajapati wins 89kg title

Ram Karan Prajapati's fine clean and jerk performance enabled him to win the keenly-contested men's 89kg title in the National weightlifting championships at the KIIT University campus in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

Uttar Pradesh lifter Prajapati, who was fourth with a snatch effort of 139kg, lifted 178kg to achieve a total of 317kg and beat Gourav of Chandigarh by one kg. Harshad Wadekar (315kg) finished a close third.

Suditya Baruah (275kg) of Assam and A.S.R.K. Yadav (292kg) of Andhra Pradesh were the winners in youth and juniors sections respectively.

Harjinder Kaur's aggregate of 208kg was enough to get her the women's 71kg crown. Sanjana (166kg) of Haryana and Armandeep Kaur (187kg) of Rajasthan claimed the youth and junior titles respectively.