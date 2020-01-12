More Sports NBA: Jayson Tatum dismantles Pelicans in Celtics win A career-high 41 points from Jayson Tatum led the Boston Celtics past the New Orleans Pelicans 140-105, snapping a three-game skid in the process. Team Sportstar 12 January, 2020 18:42 IST NBA: Jayson Tatum dismantles Pelicans in Celtics win Team Sportstar 12 January, 2020 18:42 IST NBA: Jayson Tatum dismantles Pelicans in Celtics win NBA: Dallas Mavericks down the Embiid-less 76ers NBA: Luka Doncic guides Mavericks to big win over Pelicans Anthony Joshua confident of victory in Andy Ruiz Jr rematch More Videos Rugby World Cup 2019: The Breakdown - A statistical look at England v South Africa Tiger Woods claims historic 82nd title with Zozo Championship victory England stands up to the Haka, beats All Blacks in World Cup semis Suns' Deandre Ayton suspended 25 games for positive diuretic test Raptors receive their NBA Championship rings Rugby World Cup: South Africa thumps Japan to reach semifinal Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge first to run sub two-hour marathon IAAF World Championships: Muhammad beats own world record, Barshim becomes local hero