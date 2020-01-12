More Sports

NBA: Jayson Tatum dismantles Pelicans in Celtics win

A career-high 41 points from Jayson Tatum led the Boston Celtics past the New Orleans Pelicans 140-105, snapping a three-game skid in the process.

12 January, 2020 18:42 IST

