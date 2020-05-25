More Sports More Sports New York governor says pro teams can resume training The NBA, NHL, MLB and MLS are all working on plans for play and New York governor Andrew Cuomo is keen to help. Paul DiGiacomo 25 May, 2020 11:24 IST All professional teams in New York, including the NBA's Knicks, will be allowed to resume training. - Getty Images Paul DiGiacomo 25 May, 2020 11:24 IST New York governor Andrew Cuomo has said all professional sports leagues will be able to begin training camps in the state starting Sunday. Teams must follow all appropriate health protocols amid the coronavirus pandemic. With the NBA, NHL, MLB and MLS all working on plans to play, Cuomo encouraged sports that can be held without fans in attendance to do so if the economics can be worked out. RELATED| Premier League set to return, contact training gets government's nod "Do it! Do it!" Cuomo said. "We want you up. "We want people to be able to watch sports. To the extent people are still staying home, it gives people something to do. It's a return to normalcy. "So we are working and encouraging all sports teams to start their training camps as soon as possible. And we'll work with them to make sure that can happen.'' New York has been the hardest-hit state in the U.S. with roughly 355,000 reported cases and 29,000 deaths due to COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.