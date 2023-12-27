NBA roundup: Anthony Black’s career best helps Orlando beat Washington 127-119

Franz Wagner had 28 points, nine assists, and eight rebounds, rookie Anthony Black scored a career-high 23 points and Orlando defeated Washington.

Paolo Banchero overcame a slow start to finish with 24 points and eight assists and Jalen Suggs returned from a two-game absence due to a left wrist injury to score 11.

Jordan Poole had 30 points to lead the Wizards, who have lost four of their last five, and Tyus Jones added 22.

Trailing by as many as eight, Washington’s bench came up with 12 points in the first quarter and a 14-4 run tied things at 33 after one.

Daniel Gafford had 13 points and 13 rebounds while Kyle Kuzma had 17 for the Wizards.

THUNDER 129, TIMBERWOLVES 106

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 34 points, Jalen Williams added 21 and Oklahoma City made 18 shots from 3-point range to beat Minnesota.

Chet Holmgren and Lu Dort each added 20 points for the Thunder, who went 18 for 39 (46.2%) on 3s and forced 24 Minnesota turnovers that led to 23 points. Dort was 5 of 6 from beyond the arc.

Anthony Edwards had 25 points to pace Minnesota. Mike Conley added 17 and Karl-Anthony Towns had 16.

Josh Giddey returned to the starting lineup for the Thunder after missing a game with a left ankle sprain. He finished with 10 points.

NETS 118, PISTONS 112

The Detroit Pistons set an NBA single-season record with their 27th straight loss Tuesday night, as Cam Johnson scored 24 points and Mikal Bridges added 21 to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 118-112 victory.

Cade Cunningham scored 41 points but the Pistons broke a tie with the 2010-11 Cleveland Cavaliers and 2013-14 Philadelphia 76ers. The 76ers hold the overall mark at 28, a skid that started in the 2014-15 season and carried over into 2015-16.

Cunningham scored 37 in the second half and shot 15 for 21 from the field, but Bojan Bogdanovic was the only other Pistons player with more than 15.

Nic Claxton and Day’Ron Sharpe each added double-doubles for the Nets, who beat the Pistons for the second straight gam.

GRIZZLIES 116, PELICANS 115

Ja Morant scored 31 points and Memphis defeated New Orleans in overtime to improve to 4-0 since Morant made his season debut in New Orleans a week earlier.

Desmond Bane scored 27, including a 3 in the final minute of regulation that helped Memphis erase a 15-point, second-half deficit. Jaren Jackson Jr. added 19 points, redeeming his missed free throw at the end of regulation with a pair of baskets late in overtime that gave the Grizzlies the lead for good.

Zion Williamson had 23 points and 11 rebounds for the Pelicans. Brandon Ingram scored 24 points and blocked four shots. Jonas Valanciunas had 17 points and 13 rebounds, and CJ McCollum added 16 points for New Orleans, which dropped its second straight — both at home.

The overtime came after a wild last few seconds on the game clock that took several minutes to complete because of video reviews of foul calls.

Also read | Pistons drops 27th straight for NBA single-season record losing streak

PACERS 123, ROCKETS 117

Tyrese Haliburton had 33 points and 10 assists and hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with a minute left to lead Indiana over Houston, snapping a three-game losing streak.

Alperen Sengun led Houston with 30 points and 16 rebounds, and Fred VanVleet added 18 points and nine assists.

Rockets forward Tari Eason tied the game at 33 on the last play of the first quarter by stealing the ball from Andrew Nembhard and finishing with a thunderous breakaway dunk. Eason had 16 points and eight rebounds off the bench for Houston.

There were 15 lead changes and six ties in the game.

BULLS 118, HAWKS 113

Andre Drummond had season highs of 24 points and 25 rebounds in his first start of the season, DeMar DeRozan scored 25 points and Chicago cooled off Atlanta’s Trae Young somewhat in beating the Hawks.

Young finished with 21 points and 13 assists after tying Oscar Robertson’s record of seven consecutive games with at least 30 points and 10 assists.

Drummond made 11 of 13 shots and played 39 minutes. Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu each scored 19. White missed all seven 3-pointers and the Bulls were 7 of 25 from beyond the arc.

Bogdan Bogdanovic led Atlanta with 22 points. Dejounte Murray finished with 17 after scoring 20 or more in five straight games, and the Hawks lost their third in a row.

JAZZ 130, SPURS 118

Lauri Markkanen had 31 points and 12 rebounds, and Utah overcame a slow start to beat San Antonio, which has lost five straight since snapping a franchise-worst 18-game losing streak.

Jordan Clarkson added 24 points, Collin Sexton had 20 and Walker Kessler scored 11 for Utah.

Keldon Johnson led San Antonio with 26 points, Devin Vassell had 22, Jeremy Sochan added 19 and Victor Wembanyama had 15.

The Jazz have won three in a row and six of eight after starting the season 2-7.