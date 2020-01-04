More Sports More Sports NBA wrap: Harden leads Rockets past 76ers, Davis stars in Lakers win James Harden, Ben Simmons and Anthony Davis were among the top performers in Friday's NBA action. Matt Dorman 04 January, 2020 13:35 IST Houston Rockets star James Harden - Getty Images Matt Dorman 04 January, 2020 13:35 IST James Harden and Ben Simmons both had triple-doubles as the Houston Rockets overcame the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA on Friday, while Anthony Davis shone for the Los Angeles Lakers. Rockets guard Harden posted 44 points, 11 assists and 11 rebounds to edge a scintillating showdown with 76ers star Simmons and guide Houston to a 118-108 win in Texas. James Harden notches the 40-point triple-double to fuel the @HoustonRockets home win. #SAPStatLineOfTheNight pic.twitter.com/MH9rru46zY— NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) January 4, 2020 Simmons kept Philadelphia in touch with 29 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists, but Joel Embiid's 20 points on seven-of-17 shooting failed to match Rockets centre Clint Capela's 30 points and 14 rebounds. The 76ers (23-14) has now lost four on the trot, all on the road, ahead of Monday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Rockets (24-11) sits three places behind the Western Conference-leading Lakers, which downed the New Orleans Pelicans 123-113 at Staples Center. Davis punished his former team, registering 46 points and 13 rebounds, while LeBron James had a double-double of 17 points and 15 assists. Lillard back in form for Trail Blazers Damian Lillard drops 35 PTS, lifting the @trailblazers over Washington on the road.CJ McCollum: 24 PTS, 6 ASTHassan Whiteside: 23 PTS, 21 REB, 5 BLKCarmelo Anthony: 16 PTS, 7-9 FGM pic.twitter.com/m0MjF4WCy7— NBA (@NBA) January 4, 2020 Kept quiet in Wednesday's disappointing defeat to the New York Knicks, Damian Lillard bounced back to form in Washington. Lillard had 35 points to help the Portland Trail Blazers snap a five-game losing streak in a 122-103 win over the Wizards, which had Isaiah Thomas ejected in the second minute for what was deemed a shove on an official. Jimmy Butler's double-double (23 points, 10 rebounds) proved in vain for the Miami Heat as it slipped to a 105-85 loss against the Orlando Magic. Devin Booker passed 30 points for the fifth successive game to lead the Phoenix Suns to a 120-112 victory over the Knicks. Trouble for Tatum The Boston Celtics edged the Atlanta Hawks 109-106 despite having little support from Jayson Tatum, the 21-year-old going two-of-16 from the field while missing both of his three-point attempts. Theis says no! Daniel Theis produced a crucial late block on Atlanta guard Trae Young to see the Celtics home in Boston.Friday's resultsLos Angeles Lakers 123-113 New Orleans Pelicans Orlando Magic 105-85 Miami Heat Portland Trail Blazers 122-103 Washington Wizards Boston Celtics 109-106 Atlanta Hawks Houston Rockets 118-108 Philadelphia 76ers Phoenix Suns 120-112 New York Knicks Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.