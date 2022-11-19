More Sports

TOPS approves foreign training camps for Neeraj, Srikanth and two other athletes  

Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) approved Olympic Gold Medallist Neeraj Chopra’s proposal to train at Loughborough University in the United Kingdom (UK).

Team Sportstar
19 November, 2022 19:20 IST
19 November, 2022 19:20 IST
Neeraj, coach Dr. Klaus Bartonietz and physiotherapist Ishaan Marwaha would be training at Loughborough for 63 days and are set to leave for the UK later this week.

Neeraj, coach Dr. Klaus Bartonietz and physiotherapist Ishaan Marwaha would be training at Loughborough for 63 days and are set to leave for the UK later this week. | Photo Credit: Kenta Harada/Getty Images

Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) approved Olympic Gold Medallist Neeraj Chopra’s proposal to train at Loughborough University in the United Kingdom (UK).

Mission Olympic Cell (MOC), in its 86th meeting on November 18th, approved Olympic Gold Medallist Neeraj Chopra’s proposal to train at Loughborough University in the United Kingdom (UK). Neeraj, along with coach Dr. Klaus Bartonietz and physiotherapist Ishaan Marwaha would be training at Loughborough for 63 days and are set to leave for the UK later this week.

Besides Neeraj, the MOC also cleared the proposals for shuttler Kidambi Srikanth, who will be training with his coach and physiotherapist at Prisma Sports Club in Jakarta, Indonesia, for 29 days.

Also Read
Harmanpreet: Australia tour great opportunity to test ourselves ahead of World Cup

Wrestler Deepak Punia will be training in Michigan, USA, with his physiotherapist for 34 days.

Javelin thrower and Commonwealth Games medallist Annu Rani, along with her physiotherapist would be training at Leichtathletik-Gemeinschaft (LG) Offenburg, Germany, under coach Werner Daniels who had earlier also trained Neeraj Chopra.

Funding for these would be provided under the Sports Authority of India’s (SAI) Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) and would cover the player and their support staff’s flight, accommodation, local travel, and food costs, among other expenditures. TOPS will also provide each athlete with an out-of-pocket allowance of $50 per day for any other expense they might incur during their stay.

The total approximate cost for training of all the above-mentioned athletes would be around Rs 94 lakh, which would be cleared under the Ministry of Youth Affair and Sports’ (MYAS) National Sports Development Fund (NSDF)

Read more stories on More Sports.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Episode 13: David Gower
Videos

NBA: Curry’s Golden State Warriors beats LeBron’s Lakers on opening night

Ram Baboo - From waiting tables to race walk national record

What is pickleball - the phenomenon taking over New York

Slide shows

Daughters day 2021: Famous sports personalities and their daughters

Independence Day: Tracking 75 glorious moments in Indian sports, Part 2

Independence Day: Tracking 75 glorious moments in Indian sports, Part 1

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us